Tempe police investigating after protestors pepper-sprayed by random driver

“We will continue to monitor, and hold involved parties accountable,” said Tempe police in a statement on Monday afternoon.(Arizona's Family)
By Alexis Cortez
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 5:35 PM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say an investigation is underway after a random driver pepper-sprayed protestors Sunday night in Tempe. Officers say around 9:30 p.m., a group of protestors was gathered at the corner of Mill Avenue and University Drive when a driver pulled up and pepper-sprayed the crowd. Tempe Fire and Medical were quickly called out to treat four protestors hit by the pepper spray. One person had to be taken to the hospital.

The driver sped away before police arrived, and has not been identified. “We will continue to monitor, and hold involved parties accountable,” said Tempe police in a statement on Monday afternoon.

