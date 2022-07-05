Some rain falling in Phoenix this morning

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Rain! Well, not much, but we will take what we can get in Phoenix.

A few spotty showers are moving over the metro for your Tuesday morning. Most of us will stay dry, but you could see a few drops on your windshield this morning.

Temps are in the 80s for the most part as we start the day.

We will see another mild day for today with highs climbing to around 104 later this afternoon in Phoenix. This is a few degrees below normal for this time of year.

I think our best chance for rain in Phoenix is this morning. Things don’t look too impressive for rain or storm chances later this afternoon in the Valley.

The best chance for rain will be in the mountains north and east of Phoenix.

Storms in the mountains could produce heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds.

Dry air will punch into the state from the west as we get into the middle and end of the workweek.

This will slow our storm chances and push moisture to the east.

High pressure will start to build for the end of the week, which will bring the return of high heat.

Plan on temps nearing 110 by Friday. It looks like we will climb about 110 for your weekend, with highs hovering in the 110-113 range in Phoenix.

That is intense heat and could cause problems if you don’t take it easy. Be sure to avoid the heat of the day and drink plenty of water.

Have a great day!

