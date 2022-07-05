Police investigating after woman’s body found in canal in east Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix police are investigating after a body was discovered in a canal near 32nd Street and McDowell Road.

Firefighters were initially called out to a possible water rescue shortly after 5 a.m. Tuesday and arrived to find a person who was already dead. The scene has now been turned over to police as they try to determine who the person is and how they wound up in the canal.

Police have not released much information, but believe the body is that of a woman. Stay with Arizona’s Family for more information as it becomes available.

