Man suffers burns to his face during Glendale house fire

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man in his 60s is being treated at a hospital following a late-night fire at a home in Glendale.

Firefighters were called to the home on West Adobe Drive near 83rd Avenue and Beardsley Road shortly before midnight Monday. When they arrived, part of the house was on fire and a man was suffering from burns to his face and airway. He was taken to an area hospital.

Investigators believe the fire started in the garage and spread to the house and a car in the driveway, but have not yet said what caused it. Another person at the home when the fire broke out wasn’t hurt.

