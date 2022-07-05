Your Life
Man shot and killed at Phoenix apartment complex

Police responded to a shooting near 32nd and McDowell early Tuesday morning.
Police responded to a shooting near 32nd and McDowell early Tuesday morning.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 11:18 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man who was found shot at an east Phoenix apartment complex early Tuesday morning has died from his injuries.

Police responded to the apartment building in the area of 42nd Street and McDowell Road just after 3 a.m. and found a man who had been shot. He was rushed to the hospital but died a short time later.

Officers have placed crime scene tape around the area of the apartment complex swimming pool. Detectives remain on the scene investigating the shooting, but additional information has not yet been released.

