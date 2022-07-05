Man shot and killed at Phoenix apartment complex

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man who was found shot at an east Phoenix apartment complex early Tuesday morning has died from his injuries.

Police responded to the apartment building in the area of 42nd Street and McDowell Road just after 3 a.m. and found a man who had been shot. He was rushed to the hospital but died a short time later.

Officers have placed crime scene tape around the area of the apartment complex swimming pool. Detectives remain on the scene investigating the shooting, but additional information has not yet been released.

