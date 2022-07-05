Man shot to death at neighborhood park in south Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead at a south Phoenix park.

Just after 10 p.m. Monday, officers were called to a neighborhood park near 11th Avenue and Southern where they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he later died. He’s since been identified as 27-year-old Christian Barba.

Witnesses told officers that several people ran away from the area after the shooting, but so far no arrests have been made. Police ask that anyone with information contact Phoenix PD or call Silent Witness to remain anonymous: 480-WITNESS (9486377) or 480-TESTIGO (8378446) for Spanish.

