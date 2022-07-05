Your Life
Man shot to death at neighborhood park in south Phoenix

Police were called to a park near 11th Avenue and Southern around 10:30 Monday night.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 1:36 PM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead at a south Phoenix park.

Just after 10 p.m. Monday, officers were called to a neighborhood park near 11th Avenue and Southern where they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he later died. He’s since been identified as 27-year-old Christian Barba.

TRENDING: 3 dead, several others hurt after fight leads to shooting in Surprise

Witnesses told officers that several people ran away from the area after the shooting, but so far no arrests have been made. Police ask that anyone with information contact Phoenix PD or call Silent Witness to remain anonymous: 480-WITNESS (9486377) or 480-TESTIGO (8378446) for Spanish.

