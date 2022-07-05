Your Life
Justice Department sues Arizona over new election law requiring proof of citizenship

The Justice Department sued the state of Arizona Tuesday to block a law that would require proof of citizenship to register to vote in the state.(AZFamily)
By Holmes Lybrand
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 3:11 PM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
(CNN) -- The Justice Department sued the state of Arizona Tuesday to block a law that would require proof of citizenship to register to vote in the state. The law, which Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey signed in March, is set to take effect in January.

MORE: Arizona will require voters to prove citizenship, residency

According to the lawsuit, the Supreme Court rejected Arizona’s previous attempt to require proof of citizenship in 2013, and the Justice Department argues this new law violates the National Voter Registration Act because it requires documented proof of citizenship in federal elections.

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich released a statement Tuesday afternoon reacting to the DOJ’s lawsuit, saying he’ll yet again see the administration in court.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

