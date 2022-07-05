Justice Department sues Arizona over new election law requiring proof of citizenship

(CNN) -- The Justice Department sued the state of Arizona Tuesday to block a law that would require proof of citizenship to register to vote in the state. The law, which Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey signed in March, is set to take effect in January.

According to the lawsuit, the Supreme Court rejected Arizona’s previous attempt to require proof of citizenship in 2013, and the Justice Department argues this new law violates the National Voter Registration Act because it requires documented proof of citizenship in federal elections.

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich released a statement Tuesday afternoon reacting to the DOJ’s lawsuit, saying he’ll yet again see the administration in court.

“In addition to free rooms and transportation for those illegally entering our country, the DOJ now wants to give them a chance to vote. It’s another round of Brnovich v. Biden. I will once again be in court defending Arizona against the lawlessness of the Biden administration.”

I will see you in court. Again. — Mark Brnovich (@GeneralBrnovich) July 5, 2022

