Heat returns this weekend for the Phoenix area

7-Day Forecast for Tuesday, July 5
By Paul Horton
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 3:28 PM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A nice start to our morning with lows in the 80s and a few light showers to start our Tuesday. Just enough rain where it will get your car ready for a car wash this afternoon. We will see another day with below-average temperatures, today’s high will be around 104. Our average high this time of year is 107. If we see any more rain, it will be in the mountains and around Eastern Arizona.

A ridge of high pressure is building over the Southwest and will bring drier air into our state. Storm chances will move east of us, and we will start to see mostly clear skies with warmer temperatures.

A First Alert day is possible on Friday, as high temperatures will warm up to 110 degrees. Unfortunately, the heat will stick around through the weekend, with highs above 110 degrees through Monday. So far this season, we have only had six days above 110 degrees. Last year at this time, we had ten days above 110 degrees. Stay cool, everybody!

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

