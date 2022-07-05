Your Life
Small Business Spotlight
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Swim Safe
Finding Forever
Advertisement

Consumer Reports: Tips for cleaning up your digital clutter

Consumer Reports has some easy tips for taming your inbox while getting rid of some other digital clutter.
By Consumer Reports
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 6:12 PM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Be honest: Is your email inbox out of control? Are you embarrassed to show people your phone, afraid they might see the hundreds or thousands of messages? Have no fear. Consumer Reports has some easy tips for taming your inbox while getting rid of some other digital clutter.

Google makes digital housecleaning a little easier with its Storage Manager. It will highlight photos, videos, giant PDFs, and other large files and ask if you want to delete them. In addition, you can use the search tool to find emails with attachments or messages from certain dates. Then you can even create a filter to delete the emails it catches.

TRENDING: Griner sends letter to President Biden pleading for his help

As you’re deleting email, take note of any old digital accounts you don’t use anymore. Keeping them open can create a security risk. The companies could be hacked, allowing your information to get into the wrong hands.

You can find forgotten accounts using the welcome email you got when signing up. You can also search your common usernames online and check your browser or personal password manager for saved passwords. And if you signed up for any accounts through social media, like Facebook, you’ll find them there.

One more tip: Be choosy when signing up for recurring emails and newsletters. And if you find that you’re not reading the ones you get, open them one last time to unsubscribe.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Consumer Reports shares tips for cleaning up your digital clutter
Fireworks to blame for three fires within 12 hours in Glendale
Fireworks to blame for three fires within 12 hours in Glendale
“We will continue to monitor, and hold involved parties accountable,” said Tempe police in a...
Tempe police investigating after protestors pepper-sprayed by random driver
3 dead, 4 injured following shooting in Surprise