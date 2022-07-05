Your Life
Arizona Humane Society helps reunite lost pets after loud holiday weekend

The Humane Society says July 5th is the busiest day for shelters, as many dogs run away from the sound of fireworks.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 11:01 AM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — July 5th is the busiest day of the year for animal shelters according to the Arizona Humane Society, as many dogs typically get scared and run from the sound of fireworks. It’s so bad, that shelters can see up to a 60 percent increase in the number of lost pets during this time of year.

While it can be stressful to lose your dog or cat, it’s also never been easier to find them. In Maricopa County, there are two places to check first: the Maricopa County Shelter, which takes in lost healthy pets, and the Arizona Humane Society, which helps injured lost pets. You can also check this interactive map that shows stray dogs impounded within the last three days.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

