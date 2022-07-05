Skip to content
Your Life
Small Business Spotlight
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Swim Safe
Finding Forever
Arizona News
Weather
Traffic
Good Morning Arizona
News Tips
Watch Live
Seen On TV
Submit Photos
Home
Watch Live
Seen on TV
Arizona News
On Your Side
Arizona's Family Investigates
Crime
Education
Politics
National
COVID-19
Arizona Wildfires
Election Information
Weather
Monsoon 2022
Weather Radar
Map Room
Rainfall Totals
Weather Blog
Weather Cams
Weather Alerts
Traffic
Gas Prices
Health
Originals
UnResolved
True Crime Arizona
Empty Seats Full Hearts
Podcasts
UnResolved
Finding Robert Fisher
On Your Side
True Crime Arizona Podcast
Phantom Killer
Lori Vallow
The Extra Point
Speak of the Devils
Olivia's Book Club
Empty Seats, Full Hearts
Good Morning Arizona
Jaime's Local Love
Surprise Squad
Finding Forever
Silver Apple
Something Good
Field Trip Friday
Olivia's Book Club
Bands
Motivation Monday
Contributors
Seen on TV
Your Life
Small Business Spotlight
Lifestyle
Arizona Highways TV
Arizona Foodies
Travel
Hike Arizona
Arizona Newbies
Recipes
Sports
Phoenix Suns
Arizona Diamondbacks
Arizona Cardinals
The Extra Point Podcast
Speak of the Devils Podcast
Community
Surprise Squad
Silver Apple Award
Swim Safe
Pay It Forward
Something Good
Finding Forever
Request an Emcee
Contests
Small Business Spotlight
Click Here for the 110 Degree Day Contest!
About Us
Submit Photos and Videos
Newsletter
Meet the Team
Mobile & Smart TV Apps
Contact Us
Careers
Advertise with Us
Request an Emcee
Closed Captioning/Audio Description
Public File
Programming Schedule
CBSN Livestream
Closed Captioning
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
PowerNation
Investigate TV
Previous Newscasts
Advertisement
Analysts dissect debate featuring GOP candidates for Arizona governor
DJ Quinlan, a Democratic strategist, and Christine Jones, who tried to win the GOP nomination to run for governor in 2014, analyze the debate.
By
Dennis Welch
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 9:19 AM MST
|
Updated: 26 minutes ago
Share on Facebook
Email This Link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.
Latest News
Former Arizona Gov. Jan Brewer describes GOP debate as ‘food fight’
Today, July 5th is the last day to register to vote in the Arizona primary
What is considered “life-saving” to legally perform an abortion in Arizona?
What is considered “life-saving” to now legally perform an abortion in Arizona?