Start your week off right with Chris Powell’s 4th of July Workout Challenge

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — For this Motivational Monday and Fourth of July, celebrity fitness coach and expert Chris Powell stopped by Good Morning Arizona with tips to get your week off to the right start with his Patriotic Workout. Watch the videos and check out the details below to make working out more fun with moves like Red, White & Glutes and Spectacular Squats & Stripes!
4th of July Workout Challenge
This consists of 10 movements, and 246 reps (in honor of the USA’s 246th birthday):
- 25 reps Jefferson Jumping Jacks
- 25 reps Mount Rushmore Climbers
- 25 reps Star-Spangled Squats
- 25 reps Freedom Twists
- 25 reps Patriotic Push-Ups
- 25 reps Hero High Knees
- 25 reps Stars n Stripes Sit-Ups
- 25 reps Red White & Glute Bridges
- 25 reps Liberty Lunges
- 21 reps Brave Burpees
You can also celebrate the holiday with a couple of his festive recipes!
Watermelon Protein Pizza
What you’ll need:
- Watermelon Round Sliced from Center (about 1 inch thick)
- Vanilla Greek Yogurt (Sugar Free)
- Sliced Strawberries
- Blueberries
-Spread greek yogurt on the sliced watermelon and top with strawberries and blueberries. Serve sliced like pizza with friends!
USA Fruit Popsicles
What you’ll need:
- Blueberries
- Strawberries
- Honey
- Strawberry Jam
- Vanilla Greek Yogurt
- Popsicle Mold
-Blueberry filling: Puree 1 cup of blueberries, 1 tbsp water, and 1 tbsp honey
-Strawberry filling: Puree 1.5 cups of strawberries, 1 tbsp water, 1 tbsp strawberry jam
With a small spoon, drop blueberry filling into the popsicle mold – try hard not to let it touch the sides. Only fill about 1/2 to 1 inch – there will be leftovers. Then layer in the vanilla greek yogurt. Finally, pour the strawberry puree for the last inch of the mold. Freeze for 6 hours. Enjoy!
For additional workouts and great recipes and much more, check out Chris Powell’s website here.
