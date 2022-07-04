Start your week off right with Chris Powell’s 4th of July Workout Challenge

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — For this Motivational Monday and Fourth of July, celebrity fitness coach and expert Chris Powell stopped by Good Morning Arizona with tips to get your week off to the right start with his Patriotic Workout. Watch the videos and check out the details below to make working out more fun with moves like Red, White & Glutes and Spectacular Squats & Stripes!

4th of July Workout Challenge

This consists of 10 movements, and 246 reps (in honor of the USA’s 246th birthday):

25 reps Jefferson Jumping Jacks

25 reps Mount Rushmore Climbers

25 reps Star-Spangled Squats

25 reps Freedom Twists

25 reps Patriotic Push-Ups

25 reps Hero High Knees

25 reps Stars n Stripes Sit-Ups

25 reps Red White & Glute Bridges

25 reps Liberty Lunges

21 reps Brave Burpees

You can also celebrate the holiday with a couple of his festive recipes!

Watermelon Protein Pizza

What you’ll need:

Watermelon Round Sliced from Center (about 1 inch thick)

Vanilla Greek Yogurt (Sugar Free)

Sliced Strawberries

Blueberries

-Spread greek yogurt on the sliced watermelon and top with strawberries and blueberries. Serve sliced like pizza with friends!

USA Fruit Popsicles

What you’ll need:

Blueberries

Strawberries

Honey

Strawberry Jam

Vanilla Greek Yogurt

Popsicle Mold

-Blueberry filling: Puree 1 cup of blueberries, 1 tbsp water, and 1 tbsp honey

-Strawberry filling: Puree 1.5 cups of strawberries, 1 tbsp water, 1 tbsp strawberry jam

With a small spoon, drop blueberry filling into the popsicle mold – try hard not to let it touch the sides. Only fill about 1/2 to 1 inch – there will be leftovers. Then layer in the vanilla greek yogurt. Finally, pour the strawberry puree for the last inch of the mold. Freeze for 6 hours. Enjoy!

