Shooting leaves 2 hurt at shopping center in Tempe

The image shows a police SUV blocking a parking lot that's also roped-off with crime scene tape.
Police responded to the report of a shooting at a Tempe shopping center shortly before noon on Monday.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 12:49 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Two people have been injured in a shooting late Monday morning at a shopping center near 48th Street and Baseline Road in Tempe.

Officers responded to the shooting around 11:40 a.m. and arrived to find two people with gunshot wounds. Police say one has life-threatening injuries while the other person was not seriously hurt. Both were transported to an area hospital.

Police have part of the parking lot taped off while the investigation continues. So far, there’s no indication that a suspect has been located. Stay with Arizona’s Family for updates.

