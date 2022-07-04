One hospitalized after hit-and-run crash on I-10 near Litchfield Road

AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is fighting for his life and troopers are searching for another man who ran away after a hit-and-run crash on Interstate 10 near Litchfield Road early Sunday morning.

According to the Department of Public Safety, around 3:45 a.m., a man driving a small, black truck lost control and spun out across several lanes. The truck eventually stopped in the HOV and first lane, facing south on the interstate. A witness stopped his vehicle in the HOV lane and tried to help push the pickup truck out of the road. While the man tried to push the truck, a small, gray car passing in the first lane hit the rear left corner of the truck. The driver of the truck was thrown from the vehicle and landed in another lane. The man was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injures. The collision also sent the truck into the median, where it caught fire.

DPS officials say the driver of the gray car is believed to be a Hispanic man in his 30s. The man reportedly ran away from the scene after hitting the truck and was wearing a white shirt, blue jeans, and sneakers. DPS is investigating and says criminal charges are pending for leaving the scene of an injury collision.

