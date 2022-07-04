A mild start to the Fourth with the possibility of storms

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A mild start to your morning in Phoenix for this Fourth of July. Temps will be in the 70s and 80s in Phoenix.

Temps will be a bit below normal for this time of year. Plan on highs in Phoenix around 104 degrees. The normal high for this time of the year is 107.

Dry air has punched into western Arizona and that should keep many of us dry, including in Phoenix.

If we see storms in the state, they should remain in Eastern Arizona. Lightning, gusty winds and heavy rain are possible with mountain storms. Please use caution if you are going to be outside during the holiday.

Phoenix remains dry today, but we have a slight chance for rain Tuesday morning.

High pressure will start to build into the region for the middle and end of the week. This will bring high heat to the state by Friday. We could have some First Alert Weather days because of the high heat.

Temps should get close to 110 by Friday and 112 around the weekend. This is dangerous heat and people should limit time outside as well as drink plenty of water.

Our rain chances in Phoenix don’t look amazing this week. We should stay dry for Tuesday and beyond with intense weekend heat being the main concern.

Have a great day and a safe and happy Fourth of July!

