At least 1 dead after shooting leaves multiple people injured in Surprise

SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Surprise police tell Arizona’s Family that at least 1 person is dead after an apparent shooting at a home in Surprise early Monday morning.

Officers say it happened in a neighborhood near Reems Road and the U.S. 60 around 10:30 p.m. When police showed up, they found several people who were injured, but authorities didn’t immediately specify whether they were all shot. Paramedics took those injured to the hospital, but at least one of those people died. Investigators believe that everyone is accounted for and that all of the people involved knew each other. Details on the suspect or what led up to the shooting have not been released. Arizona’s Family is on the scene and is working on learning more information.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.