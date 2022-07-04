Glendale firefighters battle 3 fireworks-related fires over short period of time

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Glendale firefighters were called to at least three fireworks-related fires Sunday night into Monday morning, one of which caused extensive damage. Now the fire department is once again urging safety to prevent additional fires and potential injuries.

Just after 9 p.m., someone called 911 to report their neighbor’s garage was on fire on Seldon Lane, which is located near 43rd and Olive avenues. Firefighters arrived to find not only the garage on fire, but the pack patio burning as well. Three people and three dogs made it out safely, but the home was severely damaged.

Fire investigators believe fireworks were the cause, which started on the patio and spread to the garage.

Minutes after that fire was dispatched, firefighters were also called to a home on West Stella Avenue when a neighbor reported a fire at the house across the street. That’s near 83rd Avenue and Bethany Home Road. Crews arrived to find charring on the stucco at the front of the home.

The family said they when they had finished shooting fireworks, they put what was left of the remnants in a box on their front patio and went inside. The box caught fire, but was already out when crews arrived and did minimal damage.

Shortly after midnight, another fire was reported, this time on West Yucca Street near 59th Avenue and Peoria. Few details are available and although no injuries were reported, there was enough damage to the home that three people were displaced.

The Glendale Fire Department provided the following tips to prevent firework-related fires and injuries:

Never let children light fireworks

Never try to relight a firework

Place used fireworks in a bucket of water

Leave in water for 24 hours before discarding

