2 men, 1 woman hospitalized after shooting at west Phoenix apartment

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Two men and a woman are recovering in the hospital after the men reportedly started shooting at each other during a fight in a west Phoenix apartment Sunday evening.

According to Phoenix police, officers responded to apartments near 83rd Avenue and Indian School Road around 6 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Officers arrived and were told two men were arguing inside an apartment and began to shoot at each other. Both men, including a woman who was in the apartment, were hurt during the shooting and all were taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

Officers are on scene and investigating. Additional information was not available.

