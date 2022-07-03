Rain staying to the east, expect perfect weather for the 4th!

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - For the Fourth of July, mostly dry conditions are expected across Phoenix and the lower deserts, with all monsoon activity favoring eastern and southeastern Arizona.

Winds will be slightly breezy throughout the afternoon and evening Sunday night continuing through Independence Day. As we look ahead to the work week, we will start it off with temperatures below or near average for this time of the year (the average is 107). High pressure will build across the desert southwest and this will keep us dry, but also really heat temperatures up.

By next weekend we are looking at temps above 110. As a reminder, if you are planning to spend the holiday in the northwestern portion of the state in areas like Kingman or Bullhead City, even all the way out to Las Vegas, there is a Red Flag Warning in effect through Monday night due to dry conditions and gusty winds.

