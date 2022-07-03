Phoenix Rising FC holds Military Appreciation Night

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Phoenix Rising FC tied a tough 2-2 game in the final minutes to defending USL champions Orange County SC, and although they didn’t win, it was still a special evening for the hundreds of military members in attendance for Military Appreciation Night at Wild Horse Pass. But Saturday night was not just about showing appreciation for the military members and first responders; it was also about opportunity.

“They can see the resources that are available to them that they might not know about,” 32-year Marine Corps veteran Steve Weintraub said. “Or that they thought they might not be eligible for.”

At the Military Appreciation Night, tents filled the space outside the stadium offering information about everything from service animals to home loans. These resources were available for not just military members past and present but also their family members and first responders.

“Doing our part, doing what we can,” Rising FC general manager Bobby Dulle said. “And making sure we’re paying our respects for those that are fighting for us.”

For many military members, tonight’s tickets were free, courtesy of the Rising’s partnership with the Veteran Tickets Foundation (Vettix). Vettix connects any military members or first responders with opportunities to go to different sporting events, festivals, or other social outings in their area.

“When we can make these things with the help of the Rising available to them, our community wins,” Weintraub said. “Their quality of life gets enhanced. And it’s just great that around the fourth of July all of this is happening.”

And not just for the military or family members in attendance. This is something the Rising organization has looked forward to for a very long time.

“You know, there’s a lot of American pride in my blood,” Rising FC head coach Rick Schantz said. “And I know that in order to give back anything that I can, any kind of support for what they’re going through. I know it’s not easy, and I know we don’t all see the same way. But they deserve our support for what they’ve gone through.”

For any military members looking to learn more about Vettix, you can check out their website. There is also a 1stTix website for first responders.

