Hot & dry for the holiday weekend

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A warm and humid start to the day across the Phoenix area with morning lows in the 80s!

We’ll see dry conditions in the Valley today under mostly sunny skies with a high of 107.

Your 4th of July won’t be too bad considering it’s summertime in Phoenix. Afternoon temps will drop on Monday with a high of 103 expected. Temperatures will be in the mid to low 90s when fireworks go off tomorrow night.

We’ll stay dry in the Valley for the holiday with storm chances confined to eastern and southern Arizona.

After Monday, temps slowly start to warm up. We’ll see a high of 104 Tuesday, 105 on Wednesday, and 107 on Thursday. Extreme heat returns on Friday and Saturday. As of now, we’re expecting highs above 110 for both those days.

Enjoy your holiday weekend!

