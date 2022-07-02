First Alert Weather: Rain, lightning hitting parts of the Phoenix area

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The National Weather Service says scattered downpours and lightning are hitting some parts of the Valley on Friday night. According to the NWS, parts of Cave Creek, New River and Anthem are getting rain and lightning. A dust advisory was in place, but expired at 9:15 p.m.

Thunderstorms in the northwest are causing gusty winds, dust and showers near Deer Valley and Carefree Highway. Residents in Fountain Hills watching the fireworks show may have seen lightning come through as well. Track the weather conditions near you with Arizona’s Family weather radar.

Download Arizona's Family First Alert WX app to stay updated during Monsoon 2022

AZFamily's First Alert Weather Mobile App

AZFamily's First Alert Weather App First lets you track storms and get severe weather alerts whereever you are. Get animated radar, hourly and 10-day forecasts, video updates, rainfall totals, and an interactive traffic map. It also provides a 250-meter radar, which is the highest resolutiion possible. This radar allows you to look into the future so you can see where weather is headed.

9 PM #FirstAlertWX Radar check-multiple outflows from thunderstorms in the NW are causing gusty winds, dust and spotty showers near Deer Valley, Carefree Highway/ I-17 & Loop 101/I-17 to Moon Valley https://t.co/2kAm0kAxMn #azwx #azfamily @RoyalNorman on now #3TV I'll C U at 10! pic.twitter.com/jw5SmHmT12 — Sean McLaughlin 3TV/CBS5 (@SeanOnTV) July 2, 2022

At 8:50PM, scattered downpours with embedded lightning are affecting Cave Creek, Anthem, and New River. #AZwx pic.twitter.com/cQ48ShpRmC — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) July 2, 2022

