First Alert Weather: Rain, lightning hitting parts of the Phoenix area

Parts of the Valley were hit with rain on Friday night.
Parts of the Valley were hit with rain on Friday night.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 9:20 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The National Weather Service says scattered downpours and lightning are hitting some parts of the Valley on Friday night. According to the NWS, parts of Cave Creek, New River and Anthem are getting rain and lightning. A dust advisory was in place, but expired at 9:15 p.m.

Thunderstorms in the northwest are causing gusty winds, dust and showers near Deer Valley and Carefree Highway. Residents in Fountain Hills watching the fireworks show may have seen lightning come through as well. Track the weather conditions near you with Arizona’s Family weather radar.

