Phoenix police find 166,000 fentanyl pills hidden inside spare tire
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 8:48 PM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police got quite the surprise during a drug bust on Wednesday. Officers were working an illegal drug investigation near 27th Avenue and Bethany Home Road when they pried open a spare tire, revealing bags of pills stuffed inside. Police say in all, 166,000 fentanyl pills were found hidden inside the tire.
Twenty-year-old Alexa Magana was arrested in connection to the crime. Magana was booked for possession and transportation of narcotic drugs for sale.
