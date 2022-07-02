Your Life
Phoenix police find 166,000 fentanyl pills hidden inside spare tire

Police found 166,000 fentanyl pills hidden inside the tire.(Phoenix Police Department)
By Alexis Cortez
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 8:48 PM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police got quite the surprise during a drug bust on Wednesday. Officers were working an illegal drug investigation near 27th Avenue and Bethany Home Road when they pried open a spare tire, revealing bags of pills stuffed inside. Police say in all, 166,000 fentanyl pills were found hidden inside the tire.

Twenty-year-old Alexa Magana was arrested in connection to the crime. Magana was booked for possession and transportation of narcotic drugs for sale.

Alexa Magana, 20, was booked for possession and transportation of narcotic drugs for sale.(MCSO)

