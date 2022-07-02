Your Life
Mesa police shoot at suspect during traffic stop

Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Mesa.
Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Mesa.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 8:24 AM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Mesa police say they’re investigating after a suspect took off while conducting a traffic stop early Saturday morning.

According to Sgt. Chuck Trapani, officers were trying to get the driver out of the car during a traffic stop near McKellips Road and Country Club Drive around 1:45 a.m. Details on what led up to the shooting aren’t clear, but he said at some point, the driver sped off heading westbound on Ivyglen Street when an officer shot at the suspect’s vehicle.

No officers were injured. A description of the suspect and the suspect’s vehicle wasn’t immediately released. Police said they aren’t sure if the suspect was hit. An investigation is now underway.

