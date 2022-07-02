Your Life
Man found dead in front yard of his home in Phoenix identified

By Dani Birzer
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 1:50 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police have identified a man found dead in his front yard in Phoenix early Saturday morning.

Officers arrived at a home near 42nd Street and Southern Avenue around 4 a.m. this morning to find a man lying in his front yard who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene and has been identified as 42-year-old Efren Cayeros.

Witnesses told police that the suspect left the area before the police arrived. No suspects have been identified or arrested in connection with the shooting. There are no further details available yet. Anyone with further information is asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department or to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS/ 480-TESTIGO (Spanish) if they want to be anonymous.

