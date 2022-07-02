Your Life
Small Business Spotlight
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Swim Safe
Finding Forever
Advertisement

Man dead, 2 injured after shooting in west Phoenix

Police are investigating a triple shooting near 35th Avenue and Indian School Road on Saturday,...
Police are investigating a triple shooting near 35th Avenue and Indian School Road on Saturday, July 2, 2022.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 8:31 AM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say a man is dead and two others were injured after a shooting in west Phoenix early Saturday morning.

Officers were called out to 35th and Campbell avenues, which is north of Indian School Road, just before 6 a.m. When police showed up, they found three people who had been shot. Sgt. Phillip Krynsky says one man was pronounced dead at the scene. A man and a woman were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives are still trying to figure out what led up to the shooting. No information about a suspect has been released. More details are expected to be released later in the day on Saturday.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Mesa.
Mesa police shoot at suspect during traffic stop
Phoenix woman explains decision for abortion amid court decision
Attorneys for the state and the prisoners now have 14 days to nominate experts who will assist...
Changes coming for the Arizona prison healthcare system
Changes coming after concerns raised about Arizona prison health care
Changes coming after concerns raised about Arizona prison health care