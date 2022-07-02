Your Life
Hot holiday weekend for the Phoenix area

7-Day Forecast for Saturday, July 2
7-Day Forecast for Saturday, July 2(Arizona's Family)
By Kylee Cruz
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 8:59 AM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Welcome to the holiday weekend!

We’re seeing some light morning showers in parts of the Phoenix area. Rain will taper off this morning.

Look for an average day ahead with a high of 107 under a mix of sun and clouds. Temps will stay around 107 on Sunday.

We’re in for a perfect 4th of July across the Valley with mostly sunny skies, light winds and “cooler” temps. Look for a high of 102 for Monday.

If you’re spending Independence Day in Flagstaff, expect afternoon highs to get into the mid to upper 70s. We’ll see a high of 80 in Show Low and 87 in Payson with a 20-30% chance for storms for the 4th of July.

After the holiday, temps will start to rise with extreme heat returning on Thursday and Friday. As of now, we’re forecasting a high of 109 on Thursday and 112 on Friday.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

