Dry weekend ahead to make for nice Fourth of July

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The monsoon has calmed across the lower desert and this mainly dry pattern will continue into the Fourth of July holiday. Showers and storms are popping up in eastern Arizona this afternoon but not reaching the lower deserts. Isolated activity is expected to continue in eastern Arizona and southern Gila County.

The big weather story is going to be extreme heat as we head into the end of next week. A warming trend will kick off this weekend and with high-pressure building across the region, we are expecting temperatures at and above 110 by Friday. The Fourth of July holiday looks good with mostly sunny skies turning partly cloudy by the nighttime, and daytime highs near 102 in the valley.

Drink lots of water and bring sunscreen if you have any activities planned outdoors. Fire danger is high in the northwestern portion of Arizona where a Red Flag Warning has been issued through Monday, due to dry conditions and wind gusts to 40 mph in areas like Kingman and Bullhead City.

