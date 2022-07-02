Your Life
Small Business Spotlight
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Swim Safe
Finding Forever
Advertisement

Cuteness: Zoo welcomes baby porcupine to family

A Massachusetts zoo welcomes a baby porcupine. (Source: Zoo New England)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 8:44 AM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A Massachusetts zoo has welcomed a baby porcupine.

Stone Zoo says the baby, believed to be male, came in at just one pound but is gaining weight and appears healthy.

The new family addition is the third porcupette for 9-year-old mom Prickles and 10-year-old dad Shadow.

Prehensile-tailed porcupines are born with soft quills that harden over time.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Police are searching for a missing mother and child after the bodies of 2 other children were...
Bodies of 2 of 3 missing kids found in Minnesota lake
Police are investigating a triple shooting near 35th Avenue and Indian School Road on Saturday,...
Man dead, 2 injured after shooting in west Phoenix
A Massachusetts zoo welcomes a baby porcupine. (Source: Zoo New England)
Zoo welcomes a baby porcupine
Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Mesa.
Mesa police shoot at suspect during traffic stop