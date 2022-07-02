Your Life
Small Business Spotlight
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Swim Safe
Finding Forever
Advertisement

Armed suspect shot by Phoenix police late Thursday night identified

Police have identified the man who allegedly fired his gun at Phoenix officers Thursday night.
Police have identified the man who allegedly fired his gun at Phoenix officers Thursday night.(Phoenix Police Department)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 1:17 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The man who allegedly fired a handgun at Phoenix police late Thursday night in Phoenix has been now been identified.

Police say Kristopher Johnson, 40, was arrested after shooting at officers responding to a call about a suspicious person near 107th and Camelback Road. Officers said Johnson shot several rounds at them when he was asked to drop his gun. Officers fired back, causing him to run off from the area. Later that night, police say they got a call from a house in the neighborhood, reporting that they had found a man who had been shot.

Armed suspect shot by Phoenix police in custody

Johnson was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and was later arrested.

No officers were hurt during the shooting. This is the 32nd officer-involved shooting in Maricopa County and the 51st in the state in 2022.

The investigation is still underway, and no other details are available.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Officers arrived at a home near 42nd Street and Southern Avenue around 4 a.m. this morning to...
Man found dead in front yard of his home in Phoenix identified
Silver said Corrections Director David Shinn’s claim that prisoners often have greater access...
Judge: Arizona violates prisoners’ rights with poor care
Fourth of July weekend is finally upon us, and if you’re looking to attend some fun events in...
7 things to do in the Valley for the 4th of July this holiday weekend
The agency said officials noticed fish deaths in early June.
Bacterial outbreak found at Arizona’s largest state hatchery