Arizona drivers happy to see gas prices dropping heading into holiday weekend

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s not something Phoenix drivers expected to see on their way out of town for the holiday weekend, but they’re not complaining. “Last week it was down about 10 cents, and this week about 20 cents,” said motorist Susan Murphy.

Record high gas prices are finally coming down across Arizona and around the country. According to AAA Arizona, the average price for a gallon of unleaded in the Phoenix area is $5.37. That’s 22 cents less than it was a week ago. “The cost of living keeps going up, and gas goes up, so its hard to make ends meet,” said Tony Castillo of Avondale. “Every little bit helps.”

There are a couple of stations off I-17 and Bethany Home Road in Phoenix selling gas for $4.99. There were also stations a few blocks away selling gas for more than 40 cents more. “It seems like Phoenix is a little cheaper than on the outskirts of town,” said Catherine Tagliaferri of Sun City. “I don’t know why someone across town is charging $5.68 and they can charge $4.99 here, I don’t get it.”

“We’re looking at marketing costs, transportation costs, proximity to refineries and pipelines,” said Aldo Vasquez of AAA Arizona. “We also factor in gas stations that set their own prices.”

Arizona drivers hope gas prices will continue to drop after the Fourth of July holiday. Aldo said concerns about a global recession are a big reason why gas prices are coming down, along with the price of crude oil on the world market dropping in price.

