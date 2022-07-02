7 things to do in the Valley for the 4th of July this holiday weekend

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Fourth of July weekend is finally upon us, and if you’re looking to attend some fun events in the Valley, we’ve got the perfect list of seven different events for you!

Fourth of July Freedom Fest

Where: 7575 E. Princess Drive, Scottsdale

When: 9 p.m. firework shows July 1-4

Cost: Free!

Hosted by the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess, event-goers will be able to watch as fireworks burst in the sky every night at 9 p.m. from July 1 until the big day!

Saluting Real-Life Heroes & Vintage Air Show

Where: 7575 E. Princess Drive, Scottsdale

When: July 4, 4:45 p.m.

Cost: Free!

This celebration will be a vintage air show, featuring more than 50 military airplanes from WWII, Korean War, and Vietnam war--all flown by retired veterans.

4th of July Rooftop Party

Where: Alibi at Canopy by Hilton Tempe Downtown

When: July 1- July 4, 12 p.m. until 10 p.m.

Cost: $25 per person

Get a 360-degree view of the city from this epic rooftop pool party while enjoying drinks, food, and live music.

Drums Across the Desert

Where: Sun Devil Football Stadium, 500 E. Veterans Way

When: July 2, 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Cost: $22 per person

The Academy Drum and Bugle Corps are performing at this national-level competition as part of the Drum Corps International 2022 summer tour. Other groups participating include the Academy of Tempe, Blue Devils, Santa Clara Vanguard, Pacific Crest, the Blue Knights, and many more. There will be drums, flags, dancers, brass --all brought to you by some incredibly talented youth ages 16-21! For tickets, click here.

Military Appreciation Night and Fireworks Display at Phoenix Rising

Where: Wild Horse Pass, 19615 S. 48th Street

When: July 2, 7:30 p.m.

Cost: Tickets start at 17.76

Celebrate the sacrifices of our armed forces at the Phoenix Rising with a fireworks display! Rising will go up against Orange County SC.

How to make an American Son

Where: Herberger Theatre Center, 222 E. Monroe St.

When: July 1-July 17, July 1-July 17, check website here for full list of showtimes

Cost: Tickets start at $25

An immigrant family navigates the intersections between race, equality, sexual orientation, family relationships, communication and more in this heartfelt play written by Christopher Oscar Pena. Learn more about the show here!

Red, White, and Bloody Specials at Morning Squeeze

Where: Morning Squeeze, 1 N. 1st St., Ste 100

When: Every day, including July 4 from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Cost: Drink cost starts at $8.

Morning Squeeze is celebrating the 4th with some themed foods and drinks! Be sure to try the “red, white, and bloozy” cocktail called Bomb Poppin’ Punch!

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.