On Your Side recovers nearly $14K for viewers during June

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Martha Otero says she can’t believe it. “How do you feel?” On Your Side’s Gary Harper asked. “Ecstatic. Relieved,” she replied.

Martha is relieved because On Your Side was able to get her a check for $2,435. “I am very happy that I contacted On Your Side. I thought it was a lost cause.

Martha contacted On Your Side after her SUV was damaged inside this Phoenix car wash. Not only was her front bumper damaged, but so was her rear bumper after being sandwiched between two cars inside the wash tunnel.

Even though this police report blamed the car wash, Martha says she couldn’t get them to pay for the damage. However, after On Your Side got involved, Martha got this check for $2,435. “Tell us what you’re going to do with that check,” Harper asked. “I’m going to deposit it, and I’m getting my car repaired,” she said, laughing.

On Your Side also put money back into the pockets of Danny Karas. He booked a vacation on Norwegian Cruise Line, but when it came to making his final payment, the cruise line overcharged his credit card by almost $1,200. “Basically, they acknowledged the overcharge,” said Harper. “Yes, and they agreed to return the money,” Danny replied.

But Norwegian Cruise Line never did return Danny’s money even though he called the company numerous times and complained. So, Danny got a hold of On Your Side, and I asked the cruise line to review the matter.

Once they did, Danny says the company finally returned nearly $1,200 to his credit card. “I think it’s amazing. Never in a million years did I think I would be reaching out to you guys. I did it on a whim, and it was just a few hours later that you got in touch with me.”

When you add up all the money On Your Side recovered during the month of June, it amounts to $13,942. And for the entire year, it comes to $349,062.

