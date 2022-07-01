Woman recovering after “wolf-hybrid” dog bites her face, neck at Phoenix home
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 9:47 PM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman is recovering in the hospital after being bitten by her “wolf-hybrid” dog in Phoenix on Thursday night. The attack happened at a home near 19th and Grovers avenues, just south of Union Hills Drive. Firefighters say the 60-year-old woman is in stable condition.
Capt. Evan Gammage with the Phoenix Fire Department says a neighbor told firefighters the dog bit the woman on her face and neck. Gammage confirmed the dog was the woman’s pet. The investigation is ongoing.
