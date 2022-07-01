University of Arizona to offer free tuition for Native American undergraduates

TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The University of Arizona has announced that starting this fall it will be offering free tuition for Native American undergraduates.

This announcement comes on the heels of the “Arizona Native Scholars Grant,” which applies to all current students who are part of Arizona’s 22 federally-recognized tribes. “This is something we’ve been working on for quite some time,” said Art Young, executive director of the Office of Scholarships and Financial Aid at UA. “The first step is to go to our website, the information is there. It’s all current and basically, applicants need to make sure they have completed an application for admission and an application for FAFSA no later than August 15.”

Young said that if applicants have any questions, they’re invited to reach out to the admissions office. There are no GPA requirements to apply, but membership and documentation verifying proof of tribal membership is required to qualify. The tuition covers tuition and mandatory fees only, not room and board at the university.

