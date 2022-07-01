Storm chances decrease for holiday weekend in AZ

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Sunny skies expected today across the Valley with a high of 106 degrees. Storm chances for the Valley are pretty slim today, but we can’t rule out a gusty outflow tonight from distant high elevation storms bringing us some wind and/or dust.

Storm chances are still pretty high today in the high country, with spots like Flagstaff and Payson still seeing a 40% chance for rain. White Mountain communities have a 70% chance for storms today. Over the holiday weekend ahead, the main plume of monsoon moisture over our state will be pushed east, replaced by dry air. That will lead to pretty quiet conditions with only very slim chances of storms Saturday and Sunday. Eastern Arizona will continue to see some monsoon activity. There’s a slight uptick in activity possible Monday, with even a slight chance of Valley storms on the 4th of July.

During the middle of next week, a very strong ridge of high pressure is likely to start building over our region, leading to climbing temperatures. Highs near 110 degrees are likely toward the end of the week. Although it’s a bit far out in time, models are hinting that this ridge and heat will help draw in deeper monsoon moisture for a return to wet weather the following week. We’ll keep you updated.

