Your Life
Small Business Spotlight
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Swim Safe
Finding Forever
Advertisement

Stolen plant leads to arrest of alleged popsicle thief at Eloy Dollar General

Christopher Olvera told police he stole the plant because it was “shiny and pretty.”
By Alexis Cortez
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 4:02 PM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELOY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A $150 stolen plant helped catch an alleged popsicle thief in the act on Thursday in Eloy. Officers say Christoper Olvera was taken into custody after officers noticed a stolen box of popsicles fall out of his shorts.

Police say a woman reported her two-foot Pony Tail Palm was stolen off her front porch. However, surveillance video captured Olvera walking up to her porch and taking her plant without noticing the cameras. Olvera was later found at a Dollar General wearing the same clothes from the surveillance video. He was taken into custody after he was caught in the act of stealing the popsicles. Olvera later told police he stole the plant because it was “shiny and pretty.”

Officers found the plant on Olvera’s front porch and returned it to its rightful owner. Olvera was booked into Pinal County jail for theft, shoplifting, possession of dangerous drugs, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Surveillance video captured Olvera walking up to the woman's porch and taking her plant without...
Thief steals $150 potted plant from woman's porch in Eloy
With July Fourth at the beginning of the month, we see a ton of deals on mattresses especially,...
Consumer Reports: What to buy in July
Consumer Reports: What to buy in July
The intersections of culture, father-son relationships, immigration, and the American Dream...
Coming-of-age play ‘how to make an American Son’ comes to Phoenix