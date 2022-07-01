Nets star Kevin Durant reportedly eyeing Phoenix as possible trade destination

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- In an offseason full of twists and turns, the Phoenix Suns may have a new face on the team. According to ESPN Senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski, star forward Kevin Durant is eyeing Phoenix as a potential destination after requesting a trade from the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday.

According to Woj, Phoenix and the Miami Heat are two of Durant’s top teams on his wish list this offseason. The two-time NBA champion has spent the past three seasons in Brooklyn. The news comes after Suns star guard Devin Booker is set to sign a four-year, $214 million contract extension next week.

The acquisition of Durant would bring some additional veteran talent to the team, alongside 12x All-Star Chris Paul. However, if they choose to go after Durant, the Suns may have to trade some familiar faces and give up trade picks. Big man JaVale McGee is already on the move for the Suns after signing a three-year, $20.1 million deal with the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday. The Suns last two seasons have ended heartbreakingly, including losing the NBA Finals to Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks in 2021.

Durant currently has four years and $194 million remaining on his contract through the 2025-26 season. Durant won two NBA Finals with the Golden State Warriors and was named the NBA Finals MVP both times. Adding to his list of accolades, he is also a 12x All-Star and was voted NBA MVP in 2014.

Phoenix and Miami are among two of the teams that Kevin Durant has on his wish list, sources tell ESPN, but the Nets plan to move Durant where they can get the best possible deal. With four years on his contract, there's no shortage of teams willing to unload assets for Durant. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2022

