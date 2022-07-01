Mesa fire station 210 wins Pay It Forward award

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - We Paid It Forward to a group of firefighters at station 210 in Mesa. Pat Struebel nominated the crew from station 210. “The safety of our houses, the safety of our persons. They are here for us if we have a fire or if we need a rescue. They are here to help you if you need it. If I have this big thing I can’t move, you ask, and they are here for us, to help the community,” she explained.

Pat was in the grocery store and noticed a group of firefighters were paying for their own food during their shift, so she wanted to help them with their next round of groceries and pay it forward to them for all their hard work.

So we walked up to the station and introduced Patricia to the crew. “Howdy fellas, this is Patricia here. She has something for you,” said Horton. Patricia then gave the firefighters a special surprise. “For you I have grocery money. You guys go shopping and you put in your own money and no one helps you out with it. Thanks to 3TV and for what you do for all of us, here’s $500,” said Patricia.

The group thanked Patricia for her generosity. “Awesome. Thank you Thank you,” they said.

Pat wanted to show a little gratitude for their hard work, and the group of guys from Station 210 were touched. “Every day is different, another opportunity to help people that need our help. We get to interact with fine citizens like this that truly appreciate what we do out there,” said firefighter Scott Wolf.

And here’s a nice surprise, the East Valley Firefighters Charities were so touched by Pat’s surprise they also wanted to Pay It Forward another $500 to help kids learn how to swim. “We are so thankful; this means swim lessons. We have another session starting up this summer; we can now get more kids in our program and teach them how to swim. Thank you very much,” said Andrea Moore from the Mesa Parks and Recreation.

