Gov. Ducey signs bill directing $335M to build border fence

PHOENIX (AP) -- Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has signed legislation that directs $335 million in state cash to construct virtual or physical fencing along the Mexican border. Thursday’s funding is part of a $564 million border security funding package that is the most ever spent by the state.

The fencing legislation does not say where, when, or how the barriers and technology will be installed, and no planning document was available. Most of the border is on federal land, limiting Arizona’s ability to do anything to finish the few sections without fences. Ducey co-chairs the Republican Governors Association and has tapped into border security as a potent political foil in an election year. A signing letter was packed with criticism of Democratic President Joe Biden.

“Inaction by President Joe Biden has led to the worst border crisis in over 20 years,” said Gov. Ducey. In a letter, the Governor wrote, “I’ve been outspoken about the impact this crisis has on Arizonans, our communities and migrants. We’ve taken numerous steps to help resolve the chaos, including deploying the Arizona National Guard, signing legislation to address human smuggling and transporting migrants on a voluntary basis to Washington, D.C. Ultimately, however, securing our border is the responsibility of the federal government…With this investment, we are giving our law enforcement professionals another critical resource they need to successfully do their jobs. We are standing up for the rule of law, and we are cementing Arizona’s commitment to securing our state and our entire nation.”

Arizona’s Family News Staff contributed to this report.

