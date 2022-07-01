A dry, warm holiday weekend for the Phoenix area!

Your Life
Monsoon storms taking a break here in the Valley
By Sean McLaughlin
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 4:15 PM MST
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A very warm and dry holiday weekend is ahead for the Valley of the Sun. Monsoon moisture has been pushed east of the Valley, with powerful afternoon thunderstorms still a possibility in Gila County, the White Mountains and Eastern Arizona. Tonight, expect clear skies and lows in the upper 80s.

To kick off the weekend, expect sunny and dry conditions for Saturday and Sunday, with highs just below the seasonal average of 107. The Fourth of July looks sunny and slightly cooler, with a high near 104. The hottest ever July 4th was 118 in 1989, the coolest was 90 in 1912 and the wettest was .22″ in 1898.

Looks like a perfect 4th of July night.
Looks like a perfect 4th of July night.(First Alert WX Team)

For northwestern Arizona, a Red Flag Warning for dangerous fire conditions is in effect for the weekend. Please follow local fire restrictions if camping or celebrating the holiday.

High fire danger in the NW parts of Arizona. Please be #firesafe
High fire danger in the NW parts of Arizona. Please be #firesafe(First Alert WX Team)

Also, please stay alert for thunderstorm activity near any burn scar areas for possible flash flooding. Models are coming together for a strong warm-up by the end of next week, with highs topping 110 by Friday. Stay safe and Happy 4th of July!

