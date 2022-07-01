Do’s and Don’ts of firework safety with the Phoenix Fire Department

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Fourth of July is right around the corner, and the Phoenix Fire Department wants to make sure you’ve got safety in mind through the holiday weekend.

“There are a lot of rules with every city. In the City of Phoenix it’s important people understand the fireworks they’re able to use and the fireworks they’re not able to use,” Captain Scott Douglas explained. “Anything that flies in the air is not allowed.” The captain also said that anything that people can put in their hands should be held a long distance from the body so as not to light clothes, hair, etc. on fire.

“We can’t vet every (fireworks) stand,” he said. “So, the important thing is that people take responsibility for themselves, they check the websites for the cities where they live, and they make sure that those are appropriate to be used.”

Capt. Douglas also suggested having a bucket of water on hand for quick extinguishing in case of emergency. For sparklers specifically, he recommends to not light them indoors, around trash around houses, around wood or brush.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.