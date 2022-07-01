Your Life
Doctors report spike in vasectomy appointments following Roe v. Wade reversal

Following the Supreme Court’s landmark reversal of the Roe v. Wade ruling, urologists say they’re starting to see a spike in vasectomy appointments.
By Dani Birzer
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 11:16 AM MST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Following the Supreme Court’s landmark reversal of the Roe v. Wade ruling a week ago, urologists say they’re starting to see a spike in vasectomy appointments.

“This has been going on ever since last week,” said Dr. Mark Hong, a Phoenix urologist. “At first I thought it was just a coincidence, but then I thought, ‘Wait a minute, this is really happening!’” He said that if you’re someone looking into getting the procedure done, the first thing you have to know is that it’s meant to be permanent. While there are ways to reverse it, it’s not a good idea to have the procedure if you’re looking for a short-term solution.

“Once you commit, it’s a very safe and effective procedure to achieve sterility,” said Dr. Hong. “Overall, reversals are very successful. Having said that, the process of going through the reversal is much more difficult than actually getting the vasectomy. You definitely want to be sure that you want to go through with it before you do it.”

