Debate over FDA ban on Juul products continues

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The battle over e-cigarettes continues after the FDA ordered Juul to stop selling their products late last month during a youth vaping surge. An appellate court put a pause on the ban, continuing the debate.

“Juul, more than any other company, is responsible for the meteoric rise in e-cigarette use among children,” said Matthew Myers, president of the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids. “The FDA’s action, which was based on the toxological or safety concerns, was just a first step.”

Myers said that in the first three years that Juul was on the market, twice the number of youth than in years before admitted to smoking. “This is a classic case where the manufacturer said one thing and did something different,” he said. “It’s so critical to get the flavors that appeal to kids off of the market and educate these kids just how addictive these products are.”

Myers said that the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids is active in the battle to ban Juul products and that they are encouraging parents to educate their children about the products, how addictive they are, and how dangerous it is for their health.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.