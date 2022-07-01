Your Life
Small Business Spotlight
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Swim Safe
Finding Forever
Advertisement

Coming-of-age play ‘how to make an American Son’ comes to Phoenix

The intersections of culture, father-son relationships, immigration, and the American Dream collide in this comedy play that you won’t want to miss.
By Dani Birzer
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 12:37 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The play’s the thing, as they say, and “how to make an American Son” is a play making its way to Phoenix, opening this weekend at the Arizona Theatre Company.

The show tells the story of Honduran-born immigrant Mando and his relationship with his American son, Orlando. The intersections of culture, father-son relationships, immigration, and the American Dream collide in this comedy play that you won’t want to miss.

“The play is actually a love letter to my father,” Playright Christopher Oscar Peña said. Lead actor Francisco Javier Gonzalez said that being part of this kind of show means a lot to him. “It’s a family play. I feel that this is the first time I’ve seen characters like this on stage, Latino characters that are fully fleshed out,” said Gonzalez. “It’s a once-in-a-lifetime deal, and it’s a premiere production.”

If you want to check it out, “how to make an American Son” will be on until Sunday, July 17. For tickets, click here.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

According to a Value-Penguin study, nearly three-quarters of Americans report that they have...
Accommodating sensory needs for kids during holiday travel
“If you’re thinking it’s just going to be a two hour flight, be sure to make sure you have an...
Flying out of Phoenix Sky Harbor this summer? Here’s what travel experts want you to know.
Yu said the first location in Arizona opened in Mesa in 2018, a second in Gilbert in 2021, and...
Miss Dessert location opens in Phoenix, bringing more Asian treats to the Valley
Ahi Tuna Tacos
How to make Chef Jeff Smedstad’s famous Ahi Tuna Tacos