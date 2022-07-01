Coming-of-age play ‘how to make an American Son’ comes to Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The play’s the thing, as they say, and “how to make an American Son” is a play making its way to Phoenix, opening this weekend at the Arizona Theatre Company.

The show tells the story of Honduran-born immigrant Mando and his relationship with his American son, Orlando. The intersections of culture, father-son relationships, immigration, and the American Dream collide in this comedy play that you won’t want to miss.

“The play is actually a love letter to my father,” Playright Christopher Oscar Peña said. Lead actor Francisco Javier Gonzalez said that being part of this kind of show means a lot to him. “It’s a family play. I feel that this is the first time I’ve seen characters like this on stage, Latino characters that are fully fleshed out,” said Gonzalez. “It’s a once-in-a-lifetime deal, and it’s a premiere production.”

If you want to check it out, “how to make an American Son” will be on until Sunday, July 17. For tickets, click here.

