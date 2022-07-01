Busy farmers markets in Arizona helping to boost small businesses

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The summer is typically when fewer people stop into farmers markets around the Valley. However, one Phoenix salsa shop owner says not this year.

“Most of our products are at farmers markets,” said Los Muertos Salsa owner Anthony Perez. “They’re busier than they usually have been in the summer. I think the pandemic has something to do with that. A lot of people discovered farmers markets you know, ‘cause you couldn’t get anything at the store.”

This is a huge boost for Perez. He started delivering his chips and salsa during the pandemic. Deliveries helped maintain business when people were staying home. But when gas prices began soaring in March, he decided to stop deliveries.

Perez says it wasn’t worth it because of the cost of gas. He had to make the call to stop sending out the van, but he was worried about how that could impact his bottom line. “It didn’t impact us as much as I thought it would. We have a lot of support luckily so that is awesome,” he said.

Perez said more people are coming to his storefront to pick up items. But farmers markets are keeping his business going right now. On the weekends, Perez sells his products at several markets around Arizona. They are the main reason he hasn’t taken a hit since canceling deliveries. People will wait in line to buy his different salsa flavors. Perez says some people drive from all over the state to buy them.

You can pick it up at their shop in Phoenix at 1609 Bell Road. You can also catch them at farmers markets around the Valley and state on Saturdays and Sundays. For more information, click/tap here.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.