Armed suspect shot by Phoenix police in custody, hospitalized

By Bobbi Jo Kelly
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 5:17 AM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is in custody after an officer-involved shooting occurred in Phoenix late Thursday night.

The shooting happened in a neighborhood near 107th Avenue and Camelback Road just before midnight. Phoenix police say they received a call about a suspicious person. When officers arrived to the area, they found a man. While they were talking to him, the officers hear a gunshot. They turned around and found another man with a gun. Officers gave him instructions to put the gun down, and that’s when the officer-involved shooting occurred.

After the shooting, the suspect ran into the neighborhood, and police began looking for him. Shortly after, they got a call from a neighbor saying a man was shot. Officers were able to find and arrest him. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

This situation is still evolving, but police say they believe there is no threat to the community.

