Your Life
Small Business Spotlight
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Swim Safe
Finding Forever
Advertisement

Arizona doctors confused, frustrated by mixed messages in statewide abortion legislation

Many abortion care providers are left confused and frustrated about what this means for their practices and patients.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 7:48 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - In the wake of Attorney General Mark Brnovich’s declaration that a 158-year-old law banning all abortions is now in effect and Gov. Doug Ducey’s announcement that a “recently passed law” that bans abortions after 15 weeks is also in effect, many abortion care providers are left confused and frustrated about what this means for their practices and patients.

RELATED: Vasectomies: Urologist says consultations are up 900% after Roe v. Wade decision

“The only guidance we can go by is the Attorney General since, most folks might not be aware, the Attorney General is the one responsible for enforcing which laws get enforced and which laws bring charges against others,” said Dr. Sharon Thompson, managing director of Central Phoenix Obstetrics and Gynecology. She added that many individuals seeking abortions are tied to medical situations.

“What is the future of fetal testing and evaluation, given that there’s this limit on the therapies that moms have available to them? We don’t know,” Dr. Thompson said. “As to the questions of when moms find out, there’s some testing that can be done early in the pregnancy; however, the ones that looks at the development of the fetus happens generally around the 19 weeks of pregnancy, which is beyond the recent limit.”

She said that because the fetus is so small, much testing has to be held off until a later date in order to be able to effectively examine aspects of the fetus to determine its health.

TRENDING: Collateral Damage: Arizona drug dealers becoming arms dealers online

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Summer break for Valley businesses such as Sal's Gilbert Pizza
“If you’re thinking it’s just going to be a two hour flight, be sure to make sure you have an...
Flying out of Phoenix Sky Harbor this summer? Here’s what travel experts want you to know.
48 million Americans expected to travel this holiday weekend
48 million Americans expected to travel this holiday weekend
June 30, 2022 marks nine years since 19 Granite Mountain Hotshots died fighting the Yarnell...
Granite Mountain Hotshots honored in memorial, Arizona Brewing Company beer