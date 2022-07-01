Accommodating sensory needs for kids during holiday travel

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Summer is here and with that comes the season for traveling!

According to a recent Value-Penguin study, nearly three-quarters of Americans report that they have made some kind of summer travel plans this year — a 53 percent jump from 2021′s numbers! Dr. Rebecca Jackson is Vice President of Programs and Outcomes at Brain Balance and says her biggest travel tip for parents is to remember that at any age, being tired and hungry on a plane can ruin a trip. So make sure to pack snacks and be prepared!

“Everybody gets irritable when we get bored,” said Dr. Jackson. “Technology can be so helpful, but it’s also important to realize that technology can really tire and fatigue the brain.” She recommends bringing some small items to entertain everyone on your vacation like dice, playing cards, and sensory toys. Dr. Jackson said that telling your kids what’s exactly going on during takeoff, flying, and landing can also ease your child’s travel anxieties.

