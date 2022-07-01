Your Life
Small Business Spotlight
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Swim Safe
Finding Forever
Advertisement

Accommodating sensory needs for kids during holiday travel

According to a Value-Penguin study, nearly three-quarters of Americans report that they have made some kind of summer travel plans this year--a 53% jump from 20
By Dani Birzer
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 12:04 PM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Summer is here and with that comes the season for traveling!

According to a recent Value-Penguin study, nearly three-quarters of Americans report that they have made some kind of summer travel plans this year — a 53 percent jump from 2021′s numbers! Dr. Rebecca Jackson is Vice President of Programs and Outcomes at Brain Balance and says her biggest travel tip for parents is to remember that at any age, being tired and hungry on a plane can ruin a trip. So make sure to pack snacks and be prepared!

“Everybody gets irritable when we get bored,” said Dr. Jackson. “Technology can be so helpful, but it’s also important to realize that technology can really tire and fatigue the brain.” She recommends bringing some small items to entertain everyone on your vacation like dice, playing cards, and sensory toys. Dr. Jackson said that telling your kids what’s exactly going on during takeoff, flying, and landing can also ease your child’s travel anxieties.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

“If you’re thinking it’s just going to be a two hour flight, be sure to make sure you have an...
Flying out of Phoenix Sky Harbor this summer? Here’s what travel experts want you to know.
"Some days you'll catch 100. Some days you'll catch 25," says Capt. Tom Pryor of Best of the...
Fishing 101 on Lake Powell
Yu said the first location in Arizona opened in Mesa in 2018, a second in Gilbert in 2021, and...
Miss Dessert location opens in Phoenix, bringing more Asian treats to the Valley
Ahi Tuna Tacos
How to make Chef Jeff Smedstad’s famous Ahi Tuna Tacos