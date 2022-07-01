Your Life
5 baby black bears released into Arizona wilderness

Each cub ate about $30 worth of food every day, keepers said, and was able to get ample medical care for their needs.
By Dani Birzer
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 10:19 AM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Five baby black bears are getting another shot at life, thanks to Arizona Game & Fish and the Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center in Scottsdale.

Two of the babies were found and rescued after their mother was killed by a car. A third was found after it got separated from its mother. These three received care and attention over the span of a few months. Eventually, they showed proficient foraging skills, a vital survival skill, and other natural behaviors, so officials decided that it was time for their release into the Arizona wilderness.

After they were given ear tags for identification and a final health assessment, the three were released. Two more still remain in rehabilitation at Southwest Wildlife, though there are plans for their release soon. Each cub ate about $30 worth of food every day, keepers said, and was able to get ample medical care for their needs. If you’re interested in assisting in the bear’s care, click here to donate to the center!

